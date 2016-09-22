Evening schmooze played a key social role in bringing people closer in the neighbourhoods of Malabar in times past.

Payaram Parachil, as it was locally known, was an oral narrative part of the village lore built around personal, casual tales within communities.

The tradition is sought to be revived by academic and theatre personality Gopan Chidambaram, who has now directed a solo play, Sulaimante Payaram Parachilukal . Binoy Nambala, actor and researcher at the Sree Sankara University of Sanskrit, Kaladay, takes on various roles with aplomb in this intimate, hour-long tale of Sulaiman, his mother Ayesha and his murdered father – with the prominent people in the neighbourhood coming alive in the dramatic monologue.

Sulaiman, a local milker in penury, fights off apathetic landlords and growling dogs — the figurative growling permeates the play often, becoming synonymous with the collective grimace of a society that disapproves of individual choices. He relates his mishmash of a tale intimately in what resembles an interior monologue, animatedly, and with graphic descriptions.

Contemporary issues are thrown into the pot-pourri, as it occurs in the village banter. Therefore, you have the milker — who has never savoured the taste of milk, chooses to taste it once and for all, now that the cow is to be sold off — joke about the differential ways in which the affluent people treat their own progeny and the have-nots, whose fruits of labour they relish unabashedly.

He savours luxurious imaginary meals served by his mother, but when there’s talk of beef, the references veer to the boiling issue of the killings over the beef issue. Village grapevines about the rags-to-riches story of a gaudily fashionable Muslim and a foul-mouthed Nair of a collapsing feudal family in the neighbourhood are convincingly shared with the listeners intimately.

There’s grief when Ayesha thinks of her deceased husband and when Sulaiman enacts her mother’s death and what her mother had told him about his murdered father – that everybody has his/her own truths.

Moving music by Thomas Joe, played on chings, the Buddhist meditation bowl, local drums, and some improvised ones, was in sync with the solo performance. Binoy was able to get the listeners glued to his tale. They smiled and laughed with Sulaiman and partook of his sorrows.

The staging of the production was organised by Collective Phase One at Girinagar.

