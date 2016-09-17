A police officer at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep has been placed under suspension after he ordered lathicharge on the islanders at Minicoy. They had clashed with the police two weeks ago during evidence collection in connection with a sexual assault case.

Ameer Bin Mohammed, Sub Inspector of Police, DySP office, PHQ, Kavaratti, was suspended from service with immediate effect in accordance with an order issued by Benita Mary Jaiker, Superintendent of Police, Union Territory of Lakshadweep on Thursday.

The spate of events began on August 15 when the police brought K. Moosa, a resident of the island, from Kochi. He was arrested at the Nedumbassery airport a day earlier on his arrival from Doha on charges of “sexually abusing minor children”. Trouble erupted after the mother of a victim accused the police of selectively leaking her daughter’s name alone, resulting in her social ostracism.

The police allegedly assaulted the mother when she questioned them, leading to violent protests by local residents. Two youths, the SI, and a policeman were injured in the melee even as it led to teargas shelling and lathicharge. What further infuriated the islanders was the alleged VIP treatment extended to the accused during the collection of evidence.

The police allegedly assaulted the mother of a case victim, leading to violent protests by residents