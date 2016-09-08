The shadow wing of the city police arrested Joji of Pala and recovered the hidden camera

The shadow wing of the city police on Wednesday arrested a salesman with a major optical showroom in the city on charge of installing a hidden camera in the toilet.

The arrested man was identified as Joji, 36, of Pala. The camera hidden in the toilet was also recovered by the police.

The accused was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

One held in visa fraud

The city police arrested a youth on charge of cheating several people by promising to arrange visa to visit foreign countries. The police seized passports, agreements on stamp paper and several cheque leaves from Sharaon of Kalamassery.

The police said that he was an associate to the main accused in the case, Varghese K. David, who had gone absconding following the registration of cases by the victims of cheating.