Randu Kurippukal directed by Girish Kumar K. has been adjudged the best short film at the 10th SiGNS short and docu film festival organised here jointly by the Federation of Film Societies of India and the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

The award for best documentary in competition was shared by Bengali entry Tender is the Sight helmed by Torsha Bannerjee and Vanishing Glaciers, a production in Kashmiri by Raja Shabir Khan.

The winning selections were judged by a jury comprising documentary filmmaker Rakesh Sharma, film critic Premendra Mazumdar and cinematographer Fowzia Fathima.

The John Abraham Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film 2015 was awarded to P.S. Manu’s Munroe Thuruth . Special Mention awards for S. Sunil’s Marubhagam and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Ozhivudivasathe Kali were also handed out.

“It is heartening to note that the short film and documentary scene in India is vibrant and thriving. Especially impressive was the varied range of thematic concerns as well as narrative styles and cinematic treatments in the selected films,” said Mr. Sharma, who delivered the jury report during the closing ceremony at Ernakulam Town Hall.