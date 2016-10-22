In deep waters:Kochi port had given 80 per cent concession on different charges to encourage car makers to transport their vehicles by ship.

Demands by local workers lead to stalemate over unloading of cars

A ship which was to deliver 750 cars at Kochi Port on Saturday has cancelled the visit due to ‘unjustified’ demands raised by local workers.

The ship, which began its journey from Chennai, will thus skip Kochi and sail straight for Kandla to deliver cars meant for Gujarat. The car carrier vessel that can carry an average of 1,200 cars had delivered 522 cars during its two stopovers in Kochi last month, while on the way to Kandla.

Based on a directive issued by the Union Shipping Ministry, Kochi Port had given 80 per cent concession on different charges to encourage car makers to opt for ships than transport them in extra-wide lorries through congested roads to different dealerships in Kerala.

Traffic Manager of the port Jimmy George said that workers (attached to the Kerala Head Load Workers Welfare Board) demanded that they be entrusted with the task of driving the cars out of the vessel.

“Such a practice does not exist in any other port. Ground-handling agents, car dealers and other stakeholders are opposed to this since this task has to be done by drivers trained in the task. They decided not to unload any car in Kochi since the matter was not resolved. This will result in the port losing its goodwill since customers who have alternative options to transport such cargo will not wait indefinitely,” he said.

“They will always compare the situation in other ports. The stalemate over unloading cars has come at a time when the port is facing acute shortage of hands to unload wheat, fertilisers, etc.,” he added.

Another port official said that unscrupulous practices such as ‘nokkukooli’ had already resulted in many firms opting for ports such as Tuticorin to load and unload cargo. Transporting cars, which are considered clean cargo, through ships would have brought good business for the port. It would also lessen pollution and accidents on roads.

Car makers such as Hyundai, Ford, Renault, Mahindra and Tata had shipped their cars to Kochi last month. The ground-handling agent needs just 14 drivers to take cars out of the ship within a few hours. But local workers have sought the deployment of many more of their untrained work force. This would make the whole operation non-viable.

He added that the port could easily handle approximately 5,000 of the 12,000 new cars that arrive in Kerala per month in lorries, decongesting highways and towns. Brand new heavy vehicles too can be ferried this way. There were ships which could carry up to 4000 cars, the official said.