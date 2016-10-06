By a protester of the AITUC-affiliated Kerala Security Employees Union against the alleged exploitations by security agencies.

It started off like those numerous protest marches, which visitors and employees at the civil station have become accustomed to.

But the one undertaken by the AITUC-affiliated Kerala Security Employees Union to the Regional Joint Labour Commissioner’s (RJLC) office at the civil station in protest against the alleged exploitations by security agencies on Wednesday changed complexion all of a sudden when one of the protesters threatened to self immolate, keeping everyone on tenterhooks for the next hour or so.

Four members of the union had approached the RJLC’s office on the fourth floor to submit a memorandum around 12.45 p.m. But one of them, 53-year-old N. Sasikumar, gave a slip. Before anyone knew he appeared soaked in kerosene and with a cigarette lighter in his hand.

Amidst slogan shouting, he threatened to set himself ablaze unless the demands of the union were met. Soon, fire force personnel rushed to the spot.

He alleged that security agencies were flouting labour laws with impunity and were resisting implementation of minimum wages for the past six years. “It was an instantaneous decision to draw attention to the misery of security employees as namesake meetings by the Labour Department from time to time had not brought any tangible results,” said Sasikumar.

He called off his protest after Additional District Magistrate C.K. Prakash held discussions with the Union leaders and promised to act on their demands.