For film-maker Rakesh Sharma, known for his searing chronicle of the post-Godhra Gujarat pogrom in the award-winning documentary Final Solution , the political climate in India is as dark, if not darker as it was during the Emergency, which has deepened the divide among sections of people.

The times have seen the mainstreaming of intolerance and an increasingly divisive discourse, he rued, while delivering the John Abraham lecture at the 10th edition of the SiGNS festival at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Saturday.

“In the past, many of the extreme views I now hear were considered the loony fringe.

“Such views now dominate our living room discussions and TV debates,” he said, noting the roles played by the rising inequity post-liberalisation and the prioritising of identity politics in place of welfare politics.

He said he was banned from his housing society’s whatsapp group for offering alternative views on the use of pellet guns in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The mirage of free speech has run into a reality check. Social media today is at once a potent tool of resistance as well as a dangerous medium used by the other side to spread misinformation and propaganda and to promote bigotry and hatred through doctored videos and bogus facts,” Mr. Sharma added.

He was all praise for Kerala for its acid response to BJP president Amit Shah’s attempt during Onam to transpose the Vishnu avatar Vamana into the celebration of Mahabali’s golden rule.

“Sedition has become the new Padma Shri award, freely handed out by the State to those who cannot agree with it.

Grave threat

“The right wing is a grave threat, challenging the very nature of our democracy, unleashing gently a series of ground-level changes that I consider transformational: food fascism, Love Jihad, a greater degree of ‘othering’,” Sharma said. His presentation was peppered with clips from the under-editing sequel to Final Solution which is titled Final Solution Revisited .

The festival will draw to a close on Sunday.

