In the wake of a bomb threat it received through WhatsApp, the Kochi police on Saturday put several strategically sensitive areas of the city, including railway stations and bus stands, under tight security.

Official sources said squads were deployed to sanitise sensitive locations in view of the message. The communication, which reportedly stated that Central government institutions, prominent personalities and defence units would be targeted, is believed to have been sent by a group claimed to be Kerala unit of the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda.