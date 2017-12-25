Seaport-Airport Road extension plan hits fund, land hurdles

Airport and seaport extension of the Seaport-Airport Road are hanging fire, despite the potential of the stretch to decongest the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass and the Edappally-Angamaly NH corridor.

Delay in land acquisition and paucity of funds have been cited as the reasons.

The 14.40-km-long airport extension is envisaged at a width of 45 metres, including provision for service roads on either side, said sources in Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK). The 11.30-km-long HMT Junction-Irumpanam Airport-Seaport Road, which was commissioned in 2003, has width ranging from 25 metres to 30 metres, leaving little space for service roads. It was constructed at a cost of ₹22 crore loan availed from HUDCO.

The airport extension is estimated to cost approximately ₹600 crore, including ₹400 crore for land acquisition. Ninety per cent of the extension passes through fallow lands which were once paddy fields.

Currently, only a kilometre of the road’s 14.4-km-long airport extension and two bridges on the stretch are ready. This corridor lies between Mahilalayam Junction and Chowara.

Eighty per cent of work is over on the 2.7-km-long HMT-Naval Armament Depot (NAD) stretch. Construction can be completed here if a 400-metre-long stretch portion is acquired from HMT and a 600-metre portion from NAD.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the 6.5-km-long NAD-Mahilalayam stretch will be ready by December-end. Land acquisition and road construction on the stretch are expected to cost approximately ₹330 crore, for which Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds are awaited.

The one-km-long Mahilalayam-Chowara stretch was completed at a cost of ₹27.4 crore. Constructing the 4.2-km-long Chowara-International Airport Road is expected to cost ₹210 crore, RBDCK officials said.

A total of approximately 140 acres are expected to be acquired for the airport extension. Though survey stones were laid in 2003, the project suffered delay primarily due to inadequate funding. This resulted in the extension skipping the tentative deadline of mid-2016.

Seaport extension

The seaport extension from Karingachira is possible only if the long-pending Thripunithura bypass project of the Public Works Department (NH wing) is realised. This is because roads in Thripunithura town are narrow and congested. The delay in completing the airport and seaport extensions has resulted in passenger vehicles jostling for space with goods carriers along the busy NH Bypass and the Edappally-Angamaly national highway.