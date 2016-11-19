Cities » Kochi

KOCHI, November 19, 2016
Updated: November 19, 2016 05:38 IST

Scripting a success story in agriculture

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

T.V. Gopinath does not seem to bask in the reflected glory of his daughter Geetha Gopinath who was recently chosen by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as his economic advisor.

An agro-entrepreneur of over two decade’s standing based in Mysore, Mr. Gopinath is always pre-occupied with wooing youngsters to farming.

“The government should provide infrastructure to promote farming. They should either lease land or other supporting facilities such as water and road,” he said during TiECON Kerala, a two-day convention of entrepreneurs.

The founder-director of Mysore-based Raitha Mitra Farmers Producer Company Ltd., a company with 1,200-odd land-owning individual farmers as shareholders, Mr. Gopinath is set to recommend this successful model for Kerala.

The farmers are engaged in the production of a variety of crops and the company provides all inputs from fertilisers to seeds and take care of the marketing of the produce. The company buys back the produce at a pre-determined price but profit is divided among the shareholders.

It was started with just 20 farmers two years ago and made profits in the very first year.

“We receive numerous applications to become shareholders of the company but have kept them in abeyance. Right now there is a cap of Rs.20 lakh in share capital to avail of government subsidy. But once we grow and no longer need the subsidy we can do away with that cap,” Mr. Gopinath said.

The government should provide infrastructure to promote farming. They should either lease land or other supporting facilities such as water and road

T.V. Gopinath

Director, Raitha Mitra Farmers Producer Company

More In: Kochi
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kerala

Kerala CM, Ministers stage sit-in

Special session of Kerala Assembly on Nov 22

A leap of imagination bridges miles

Kundara boy killed by stray bullet in Lucknow

Putting riders’ lives in peril

Commandos redeployed at Sabarimala temple

200 dogs to take part in show tomorrow

Showcasing the science in everything around

Storm brewing over mineral sand-mining

Thiruvananthapuram

Suburbs, rural areas reeling under note crunch

SCTIMST scales a new high

Bank unions flay ‘violent’ protests

Collectors to disburse plantation wages

UDF seeks special Assembly session

Kozhikode

Prodding new-generation activists to learn Marxism

Queues in front of ATM counters to stay

Another bomb attack in Vanimel; region still tense

It’s a double whammy for the rural poor

I&B Ministry turns the heat on KaBodyscapes

VACB probe into pendant sales

Vikramaditya refit a feather in CSL’s cap

Zakir Husain surrenders before police

Call to constitute UMTA, develop roads and flyovers

HC adjourns hearing on coop. banks’ plea

Zakir Husain surrenders before police

Locally made underwater sensors for Navy

Norms for reporting court proceedings

UID numbers for gun licensees



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kochi

Call for advisory panel

Bank of Baroda chairman Ravi Venkatesan has called for an advisory council of world class researchers to help Kerala leapfrog competing Stat... »