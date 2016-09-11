The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady near here is ready to reduce its dependence on traditional energy to meet its electricity needs.

The varsity’s solar power plant, with a capacity of 100 kW power, is expected to be commissioned within two weeks. “We are awaiting the final nod from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) before making it operational. The solar power project is expected to cut down the varsity’s electricity expenses by nearly Rs.1 lakh a month,” said Registrar K.T. Raveendran.

The plant is expected to generate 400 to 500 units daily. The 400 solar panels have been set atop the academic block on the main campus.

The varsity will continue to depend on the traditional energy during the night hours as the solar plant does not have a battery back-up. Keltron is the implementing agency of the initiative.

The estimate cost of the project is around Rs.71 lakh.