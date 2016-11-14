Detailed project reports to be prepared before December 31

The government has agreed to carry out infrastructure development projects worth about Rs. 100 crore at the autonomous Ernakulam Maharaja’s College in the next five years utilising funds mobilised through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

A meeting convened by the Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac here at the college on Sunday decided to prepare the detailed project reports (DPRs) for various works before December 31. The DPRs would include a cost-benefit analysis, with the focus being on the social benefit emerging out of the infrastructure development.

The college authorities would either entrust KITCO, the government agency that prepared a master plan for college development, or request the KIIFB to undertake the work on preparing the DPRs. The government has agreed to extend budgetary support for the modernisation of the college.

Budgetary support

Explaining that the college development has to take place in a time-bound manner, Dr. Isaac asked the college authorities to carry out the various developmental works within a time-frame of two to three years.

The service of a conservation architect would be utilised aimed at ensuring the heritage status of the college.

Pointing out that funds were not a constraint in developing the government autonomous college, the Finance Minister suggested setting up a new auditorium along with seminar halls. He also recommended establishing a botanical garden and planting more trees as part of a green drive.

The Minister suggested setting up a state-of-the-art laboratory facility on the campus modelled on international standards. The departments could submit their requirements. The focus would be on procuring world-class equipment that would boost research matching international standards, he said.

The first phase of the campus development work is expected to include the construction of a multi-storey library complex and a new academic block.

A new hostel complex for students and residential facility for teaching and non-teaching staff is also being planned.

PROJECTS PLANNED

New auditorium, seminar halls

Botanical garden

State-of-the-art laboratory

Multi-storey library complex

New academic block.

New hostel complex for students

Residential facility for teaching and non-teaching staff