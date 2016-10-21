Kalamassery Municipal chairperson says waste disposal is regular in civic area

The differences within the ruling coalition in Kalamassery municipality have come to the fore again with a row in the council over disposal of non-biodegradable waste from the municipal area.

While municipal chairperson Jessy Peter has strongly defended her contention that waste disposal is regular and effective in the municipal area, there have been allegations that plastic and other non-degradable waste materials are being not removed regularly. Ms. Peter on Thursday said some vested interests were behind the allegations. She also said she had filed a complaint against welfare standing committee chairman Shahjahan Kadappally for his remarks during discussions on the issue at the council on Wednesday.

“Bio-degradable waste from the municipal area is collected and disposed of at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, which is run by the Kochi Corporation. There is an agreement between the corporation and the municipality on the matter,” the chairperson said.

Non-degradable waste is collected by a contractor under the supervision of a committee constituted to oversee the process. The collection of plastic waste from the municipal area was awarded to the contractor through a bidding early this year.

Plastic refuse

Meanwhile, waste dumping at a site near the Kalamassery railway station has come under criticism. The municipal authorities have been directed to introduce a systematic method to get rid of plastic refuse. According to the arrangement, plastic waste should be collected from all the 42 divisions of the municipality.

The municipal authority is also planning to install spy cameras at places where dumping of plastic and other waste materials is rampant.