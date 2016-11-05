The sea is likely to turn rough in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Saturday and Sunday, warned ocean experts and weathermen.

A communication issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad, on Friday said there existed a possibility of rough seas along the Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coast, particularly along the low-lying areas, on November 5 and 6.

The sea will turn rough near the shore along the coast between 11.30 a.m. on Saturday and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday owing to the effect of high-period swell waves. During this period, the waves may attain a height of up to 2.2 metres. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in many places over coastal Odisha on November 5 and West Bengal till November 6.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha till November 5.

Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to receive rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 5 and 6.

Sea condition is predicted to turn rough along the Odisha coast on November 5 and West Bengal coast till November 6.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea along and off the north Andhra Pradesh coast on November 5, and along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts till November 6.

Fishermen out in the sea were advised to return to the coasts.