Ro-ro vessels to be launched on Saturday

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch two roll-on roll-off vessels of the Kochi Corporation on May 28. The inauguration will be held at the Fort Kochi mooring facility, announced Mayor Soumini Jain.

The twin vessels were constructed by the Cochin Port Trust nearly a year ago. The local body could not take possession of the vessels as the mooring facility at Fort Kochi had to be set up. The Kochi Corporation council had decided to entrust the task of operating the vessels between Fort Kochi and Vypeen with the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). On Wednesday, the local body and KSINC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for operating the vessels.

Share of profit

Going by the provisions of the MoU, the KSINC will share half of the profit with the local body, which constructed the vessels. The vessels can carry passengers and vehicles for which a fare would be collected. However, ambulances have been exempted from paying the fare, said a communication issued by the local body.