The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Southern Railway to submit a detailed report on Friday about steps under way to ensure track safety, in the wake of Karukutty and Karunagapally derailments, which occurred ostensibly because of improper track upkeep.

Railway officials told NHRC member Cyriac Joseph, who held a sitting here on Thursday, that 238 weak or defective rail portions were detected in the State and steps were being taken to strengthen/replace them. The sitting was held based on a complaint filed by Dejo Kappen, president of Pothu Gathagatha Samrakshana Samiti. Mr. Kappen had alleged that laxity by Railways led to the accidents. The issue was also taken up by Jacob Punnoose, Special Rapporteur, NHRC.

The documents sought include a report on action taken after derailments, unrectified defects, copy of the report of Accident Inquiry Committee, and the report sent by the senior section engineer following the Karukutty derailment. The aim is to ensure that Railways adhere to a system for periodical testing of the tracks and ensure their proper maintenance.

Railway officials admitted that 202 cracks were detected in the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section, as stated in a report of Southern Railway Engineers Association. Railways identify weak or defective rail lines using ultrasound flow detection machines and by regularly checking tracks, a senior official said. Track replacement is being opted for in places where only temporary repairs were carried out earlier.