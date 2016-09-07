Joint protest committee of conventional taxi and autorickshaw drivers calls strike on Thursday

After a brief lull, fresh tension has erupted between online taxi operators and conventional taxi and autorickshaw drivers in the city and suburbs.

Tuesday witnessed both parties crying foul and embarking on protests against each other. At a press conference, the joint protest committee of conventional taxi and autorickshaw drivers called a strike on Thursday when they will stay off the road on the stretch between Aluva and Kumbalam, considered the main area of operation of their online rivals.

The committee will undertake a protect declaration rally from Rajendra Maidan to Marine Drive on the eve of the strike.

“Licence should be made mandatory for online taxi drivers, and the government should enact legislation to regulate them, following on the footsteps of Karnataka and Maharashtra governments,” T.B. Mini, chairperson of the joint protest committee, said.

She added that unregulated operations by online taxi behemoths like Ola and Uber had taken a toll on the livelihood of conventional taxi and autorickshaw operators. While admitting that there were indeed complaints about the services of conventional operators, including charging of exorbitant fares, Ms. Mini said the government should step in to correct anomalies.

“Whatever they earn returns to the local economy unlike multinational companies that are out to monopolise road services,” she said.

However, All Kerala Online Taxi Drivers Union rejected the allegation that they were unlicensed, claiming that online taxi services operated with the Central government’s permission and licence.

“The State government should appoint a commission to recommend solutions to the persisting issues between conventional and online taxi operators. Based on the report, the government should formulate a policy and legislation for online taxi services,” said Jacob Thomas, general secretary of the union.

The union on Tuesday undertook a march to the City Police Commissioner’s office demanding the implementation of the High Court order upholding the right of online taxi drivers to pursue their profession.

Former High Court judge P.K. Shamsudeen inaugurated the march. The union alleged that a tendency to target online taxi drivers at places like Edappally and South Railway Station had started ever since the LDF government came to power.