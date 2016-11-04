The people’s plan campaign, aimed at total participation of people in villages in Assam now rides on the slogan ‘Amar Gaon, Amar Achoni’ (My Village, My Plan).

Guidelines have been prepared to roll out the initiative effectively. More than 5,000 working group members have been trained, and 4,000 field resource personnel will help the panchayat achieve the goal of people’s participation in the planning process.

Women’s role

Banalata Tamuli, panchayat member, said the success of Khetri owed much to the initiatives and participation by women. The increased community activities have resulted in less domestic violence and dowry-related incidents, she added.