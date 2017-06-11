Restrictions sought on renting houses to migrant labourers

more-in

Residents will now join hands with the police to make the city a safer place.

The first of the quarterly meetings of the city police and residents associations, aimed at ensuring the latter’s active participation in upholding law and order, was held here on Saturday. A wide range of issues from the recent political unrest in city pockets to the rise in crimes involving migrant labours were discussed at the meeting.

According to officials, a major demand put forward by the associations was the need to regulate renting out of houses to migrant labourers. “A major complaint was that most property owners who rented out houses to migrant labourers were not transparent as regards the credentials of their tenants. Most tenants live in filthy surroundings, while the house owners, desperate to make money, do not even care about collecting identification documents from their tenants,” said A.R. Prem Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration & Crimes), who presided over the meeting.

Absence of street lights

Meanwhile, the police promised to look into the absence of street lights along highways, especially the Container Road where the most number of accidents are reported. Besides, local issues like traffic diversion at the new Pachalam bridge and parking issues too were raised at the meeting.

In order to counter incidents of political violence, the associations suggested the formation of peace committees at regional levels. They also sought a ban on parking on narrow roads.

Over 150 representatives of various associations attended the meet.