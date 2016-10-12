New arrangements have brought down accidents and fatalities, claim police

The new traffic regulations at Thripunithura have created a corridor for unhindered flow of vehicles on the main Pettah-Thripunithura Road. However, residents are of the view that their concerns should also be taken into consideration before traffic regulations are implemented. Incidentally, more than a lakh vehicles ply on the road everyday.

Defending the new regulations during a meeting on Tuesday, the traffic police said road accidents and fatalities at Thripunithura had been on the rise, but the new arrangements, which were temporary and on a trial basis, had brought them down.

According to Traffic Circle Inspector Y. Nizamuddin, there has been a considerable relief on the Thripunithura-Pettah Road since the toll collection at the mini bypass was withdrawn.

The meeting, organised by the Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Association (TRURA), also saw a number of residents raise their voice against the new regulations. Rajaraja Varma, a resident, said the bottlenecks created by the regulations were fraught with danger. He also stressed the need for keeping a check on big speeding vehicles.

The main road, which separates the town area from Eroor on the northern side, witnesses heavy traffic during the day, making it difficult for pedestrians to cross the stretch. Moreover, free left turns are available only at SN Junction and Alliance Junction. Taking a U-turn to reach the other side of the two-lane road is risky, with vehicles streaming past.

Vehicles coming from the Eroor side now have to take a convoluted route to reach Pettah, as the new regulations deny them straight access to the main road, said Sasidharan Pillai, a resident.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nizamuddin said the one-minute crossing time at the junction usually resulted in nearly 200 vehicles lining up on either side of the main road. He added that a specific pedestrian crossing time and indication for U-turns would be put in place soon. “The traffic police are in talks with agencies including the National Transportation, Planning and Research Centre, Keltron, and the Public Works Department,” he said.