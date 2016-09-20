THRIVING BUSINESS:Street vendors have set up shop at all the busy locations within the corporation area.— Photo: H. Vibhu

Chamber expresses concern over govt. move to regularise roadside vendors

The Ernakulam Small Scale Merchants’ Association, which represents a section of street vendors in the city, and the Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce, representing the organised community of traders, have voiced their concerns about a rehabilitation programme in the works by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation under its National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

The Merchants’ Chamber has expressed its concern over the government move to regularise street vendors under a rehabilitation plan. “Regularising the street vendors is a welcome move, but it should not be at the expense of the regular, tax-paying merchants,” said Chamber president V.A. Yusuf in a statement to the press.

The district president of the Small-Scale Merchants’ Association T.M. Abdul Waheed called for a balanced view of the situation. The street vendors should not lose their livelihood while the merchants should be guarded against losing business to the rehabilitation programme, he said.

Their reactions came in the wake of the Corporation’s recent survey of street vendors and the Union Ministry’s directive to the civic body to prepare a map of potential locations for rehabilitation of street vendors.

Mr. Yusuf said Broadway, M.G. Road and Basin Road were witness to thriving activities by street vendors. “They are illegal businesses, which have adversely affected business at regular shops and they should not be included in the list of locations where street vendors can be rehabilitated,” he said.

He suggested that the Corporation identify locations where existing businesses would not be affected by the rehabilitation programme. The Merchants’ Chamber also recalled that on a previous occasion, the Corporation settled a large number of street vendors in spaces north of the Children’s Park close to Marine Drive and by the side of the Mullassery Canal Road.

Mr. Waheed recalled that around 500 families benefited from the 1984 rehabilitation programme, which was an initiative by the Corporation. Since then, the number of street vendors has increased manifold.

The chairman of the Welfare Standing Committee A.B. Sabu said the civic body’s rehabilitation programme would be drawn up as per the Union Ministry’s initiative following the survey of street vending activities in the urban area.