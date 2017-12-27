Registration begins for machinery expo

more-in

The Department of Industries and Commerce will organise an industrial machinery and technology exhibition here between January 12 and 15, 2018 as part of the department’s efforts to boost small and medium-scale enterprises in the State. Registration for participation in the expo has commenced, said a departmental press release here.

Machinery manufacturers and suppliers in various sectors are participating in the expo, which will be a one-stop shop to display state-of-the-art technologies and manufacturing solutions, as well as for promotion of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises.

The expo will showcase latest technologies with emphasis on machines and machine tools, automation technologies, CNS machines and systems and advanced processing and packaging machinery.

It will help prospective entrepreneurs get first-hand information on the developments in the machine tools segment. There will be live demonstration of machinery and technology developments in fields such as food and agro-based industries; packaging, general engineering, electrics and electronics, etc.

The statement issued by the department said that small and medium enterprises in the State had shown a robust growth despite the continuing global crisis. The State has had consistent growth in the sector and the implementation of the Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act 2017 had helped in the process.