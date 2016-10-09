Screening of infants to detect hearing impairment to be extended to taluk hospitals

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has said the government will prepare a register of children born with disabilities to extend timely treatment to them.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 14th annual meet of the Cochlear Implant Group of India here on Saturday.

“Intervention centres will be set up at the district level to screen newborns. They will also be extended treatment without delay,” the Minister said.

She added that hearing impairment in children would be identified and treated at 11 hospitals, including medical colleges.