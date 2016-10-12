Online data transfer to private firm in charge of e-governance programme hits hurdles

Entangled in red tape, the implementation of online facility for paying corporation taxes has remained in the works for nearly a decade now.

Though the local body is all set to launch the first module of its e-governance programme through which a host of facilities can be accessed by the public, no decision has been taken as yet on the crucial component of online tax payment.

According to Kochi Corporation officials, the delay in accessing and transferring online data prepared by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM) to the private company, which was in charge of the e-governance programme, had affected the project.

Later, the authorities brought in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for taking the project forward. However, the integration of data did not happen. Following the intervention of the State government, IKM had agreed to part with the data. However, the data thus received by the corporation was a ‘read-only file’, an official said.

The civic body has once again approached IKM, seeking sharing of information. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod said the data provided by IKM was incomplete. At the same time, IKM officials said the local body had not approached the agency for the job. “Besides Kochi Coporation, all local bodies are implementing the project. Some have started collecting taxes online, said V. Manojkumar, Ernakulam district coordinator of the programme.