The 10th edition of SiGNS witnessed a steep rise in delegate participation and a fresh wave of enthusiasm among the film-loving youth in the city.

Around 300 people registered as delegates on the opening day of SiGNS-2016, which was a record turnout since the festival venue was shifted to Kochi three years ago. “The rise in the number of delegates is a mark of progress,” said C.S. Venkiteswaran, artistic director, SiGNS. The festival, which will be on till October 2. It will feature nearly 200 films. There will also be seminars, retrospectives, and films on legends.