An eight-month pregnant woman was grievously injured after a youth rashly driving a super-bike hit her on the Edappally-Vyttila bypass near the Ernakulam Medical Centre on Thursday.

An 800 CC bike driven by the 27-year-old youth rammed Megha Dhinsha (30), a residet of Maradu.

She had to undergo an emergency operation at a private hospital here where she delivered the baby. She has serious head injuries and is on the ventilator.

The accused, Berny George from Kannamaly, however, refused to take the responsibility for the accident.

Police sources, meanwhile, said that the accused was test driving the bike with his girlfriend.

According to eyewitnesses, the road was almost empty when the accident happened. The accused sped ahead of a lorry and was riding zig-zag around 100 kmph.

The woman had almost crossed the road when the bike hit her and she fell, hitting her head on the divider. The girl riding pillion on the bike suffered minor injuries.