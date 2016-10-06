The Railways on Wednesday revoked the suspension of a loco pilot who had refused to operate a train along a newly opened rail track without an expert acquainted with the signal system accompanying him.

The suspension of P.G. Prakash was revoked and he was let off with a warning. His suspension had attracted strong protest from the Loco Running Staff Association.

Mr. Prakash, who was the loco pilot of the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Express had refused to take the train along the 13-km-long Piravom-Kuruppanthara line on Saturday soon after the new double line section was opened for traffic on the ground that he was not acquainted with the location of signals on the new route.

He said that the association had asked the administrative department to ensure the service of a senior official to guide loco pilots along the new route.

He halted the train at Piravom for nearly one-and-a-half hours till a senior officer turned up.

