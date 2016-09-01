The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Wednesday ordered a quick verification (QV) of the Cochin Corporation over the alleged irregularities in the award of contract for the construction of an energy plant at Brahmapuram.

Acting on a petition filed by one Abdul Basheer, Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge P. Madhavan directed the Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Central Range, to probe the charge and file a report by October 30.

According to the complaint, while the State government promoted decentralised waste management plants, the corporation tried to set up a centralised plant and executed an agreement with GJ Nature Consortium to set up an energy plant at Brahmapuram without a proper project proposal. The company, however, has not been engaged in waste treatment using gasification technology.

Alleging that the contract was awarded completely in favour of the company with a fraudulent and dishonest intention, the petitioner named former Corporation Secretary P.V. Jyothi and nine others, including current Secretary Amit Meena, Mayor Soumini Jain, Pollution Control Board Chairman K.S. Sajeevan, and Local Self Government Department Secretary T.K. Jose, among the accused.

The petitioner also pointed out that the local body, on the basis of a High Court order, had decided to set up a full-fledged waste-treatment plant at Brahmapuram and awarded the contract to a private company named Andhra Pradesh technologies Private limited. The company, through an illegal gratification, gave a sub-contract for the project, which began functioning in 2008, he alleged.

The plant, however, collapsed due to unscientific construction on waste land, while its machinery have been in an abandoned state for long.

The petition further stated that the local body had claimed it had been spending between Rs.25 to Rs.30 lakh a month under the head of waste collection and processing, and that it had spent around Rs.26.48 crore between 2007 and 2016 for the purpose. Had this been true, there would not have been accumulation of bio non-degradable waste at the plant’s location, it said.

Filling of wetland

Though the corporation owns 30 vehicles, it hired private vehicles without any contract, causing loss to the local body. Further, the civic body had awarded a contract for filling the wetland with red-earth though the contractors dumped waste at the location instead of red-earth, leading to extensive pollution.