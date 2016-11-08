The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Monday ordered a quick verification into the alleged collusion between a quarry owner and local authorities to resume the operation of a granite mining site at Pazhukkamattom near Thiruvaniyoor. Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge P.Madhavan, directed Deputy Police Superintendent, VACB, Ernakulam, to file a report by December 28. According to the petitioner, the quarry owner had colluded with the secretary and a ward member of the Thiruvaniyoor panchayat and the district geologist to resume quarrying at the site by submitting fabricated documents.

Please Wait while comments are loading...