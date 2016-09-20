Despite capacity to treat 20 loads of septage, only 12 are treated at plant

Public resistance is preventing the Kochi Corporation from fully utilising the septage treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

Though the plant has an installed capacity to treat up to 20 tanker loads of septage a day, the local body has allowed the treatment of only 12 tanker loads. Moreover, lorries are permitted to transport waste for treatment during night-time, thanks to protests against taking refuse to the plant.

The local body has directed tanker lorry owners to avoid trips during the day, as there have been instances of protesters blocking vehicles proceeding to the site. This has resulted in a situation where the plant cannot be used to its full capacity, said V.K. Minimol, chairperson of the health standing committee of the corporation.

Ever since public protests against transport of refuse to the treatment plant, tanker lorry owners have partially suspended operation. “Owing to protests, septage from Kakkanad and Info Park areas and certain labour camps are being transported to the plant under the cover of darkness. The unwanted resistance put up by some sections has defeated the very purpose of the plant,” she said.

Colour code

The local body has also shelved a proposal to license tanker lorries used for transporting septage and give a colour code to them in the wake of the developments, she added.

Meanwhile, Ms. Minimol said the local body had not received any formal complaint against the alleged draining of septage from the treatment plant to a nearby water body. Inspections at the site also proved that the charges were baseless. No one has filed a complaint with the civic body in this regard, the chairperson said.