A 51-year-old man murdered his mother-in-law by stabbing her, and later slit her throat, near Perumbavoor on Tuesday morning.

The accused, who has been arrested, was identified as Paulose of Vengoor.

The police attributed the murder to a property dispute between the accused and the victim, identified as Eliamma, 73.

The murder took place around 6 a.m. at Eliamma’s house at Pralayakkad. Paulose had a spat with his wife Lissy over the ownership of her mother’s property, and irked by the victim’s intervention, Poulose stabbed the old woman with a knife and later slit her throat.

Paulose had been staying at Eliamma’s house after marrying Lissy but he recently shifted to a rented house following a dispute. “Paulsoe wanted Eliamma’s property to be registered in his name. However, Eliamma was not ready for this as Paulose, an alcoholic, used to have disputes with Lissy’’, officials said.

Though rushed to a hospital nearby, Eliamma died of her injuries.

The police took Paulsoe into custody from a hideout nearby.