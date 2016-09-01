Property valued at several lakhs of rupees was gutted when fire broke out at a plywood company in Kummanod near Pattimattom on Wednesday.

According to the police, the fire broke out at 4.45 a.m. on Wednesday and it was first spotted by the employees who had been staying adjacent to the company building.

On an alert, a unit of the Fire and Rescue Service from Pattimattom rushed to the area.

Meanwhile, the officers averted a major tragedy by preventing the fire from spreading to a residential area nearby.