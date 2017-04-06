Project cost goes up in ‘critical’ areas

more-in

‘Critical areas’ have jacked up the cost of construction and renovation of 519 toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban in selected wards in Kochi Corporation, and Thripunithura and Kothamangalam municipalities way beyond the original allocation.

Out of these, 462 toilets are in divisions 22, 26, 30, and 74 of Kochi Corporation, 54 toilets in the wards 27, 28, 34, 40, 44, 45, 46 of Thripunithura municipality and three toilets in the ward 6 of Kothamangalam municipality.

High water table, water scarcity, rocky areas, hilly areas driving up the cost of transportation of construction materials, coastal belt and presence of vulnerable community are the factors based on which these areas have been categorised as critical.

Under SBM-U, an allocation of ₹15,400 (₹6,667 by Central and State governments and ₹8,733 by urban local bodies) is granted per individual household latrine.

However, the cost has gone up to ₹40,000 each for 402 toilets and ₹45,000 for 60 toilets each in the corporation area. The cost per unit has gone up to ₹25,000 for 54 toilets in critical areas in Thripunithura and ₹44,600 for three toilets in Kothamangalam municipality.

In short, an additional fund of ₹1.16 crore is needed for the construction or renovation of toilets in the ‘critical areas’ of the corporation and ₹5.18 lakh and ₹87,600 in the ‘critical areas’ of Thripunithura and Kothamangalam municipalities.

“These urban local bodies have been asked to find the additional funds either from their own fund or raise them through corporate social responsibility funds of companies. Suchitwa Mission is also helping to mobilise CSR funds,” District Suchitwa Mission sources said.