The Director of Medical Education on Thursday suspended Jilse George, Professor of Medicine and Head of the Department at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, and Bino Jose, a first-year postgraduate student at the college, following an enquiry panel submitted a report on the death of Shamna Tansi, a medical student, in July.

The enquiry team had visited the medical college soon after the relatives of the student alleged that it was a case of medical negligence.

IMA condemns

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi, has condemned the suspension of Dr. George.