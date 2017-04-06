Probe in Mithila Mohan case still on, CB tells court

more-in

The investigation into the Mithila Mohan murder case is progressing by “concentrating” on Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for tracing the remaining accused persons in the case, according to a statement filed by the Crime Branch in the Kerala High Court.

Mohan, an abkari contractor, was shot dead at his residence in Vennala by an unidentified person on April 5, 2006. According to the police, when the daughter-in-law of Mohan, on answering the door bell, opened the window of his home, an unknown person enquired about Mohan. When he came out, he shot at Mohan and escaped from the scene. Mohan died while being taken to hospital. The police case was that the first accused Santhosh Kumar had hired goons to murder Mithila Mohan due to the business rivalry existing between them.

CBI probe sought

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition filed by M. Maneesh, son of Mohan, seeking a CBI probe into the case.

The Crime Branch said that Santhosh Kumar alias Kannan, was arrested and enlarged on bail.

While the second accused Pandiyan is no more, the third accused, Mathivanan and the fourth accused Uppali, are yet to be located and arrested. The weapon used and the vehicle involved in the crime have to be seized.

The statement said that the two accused persons had reached Vennala and one of them had trespassed into the house and fired at Mohan. Later, Santhosh Kumar handed over the promised money of ₹10 lakh to the other two accused persons at Coimbatore. Earnest efforts were being made to locate the remaining two accused and seize the weapons.

The statement said that Santhosh Kumar had assigned Pandiyan the job of eliminating Mohan. Pandiyan then deputed Mathivanan and Uppali to execute the plan.

Santhosh Kumar was the only person who could identify and give the details of the remaining accused.

The police team had drawn caricatures of two other accused with the help Santhosh and a crime card had circulated across the State through the media.

Inquiries were done to trace the third and fourth accused based on this information received from Payyannur in Kannur, Valayar, Sivakashi, Coimbatore, Ooty, Tirupur and Avinashi. Besides, the crime cards were also sent to all DCRBs in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The investigating team had also interrogated Sirumani, wife of Pandyan, and one Sampath, an active member of Pandyan’s group. Though the caricature of Mathivanan and Uppali had been shown to them, they were not able to identify them.

They also stated that nobody in Pandyan’s group had resemblance to the caricatures.