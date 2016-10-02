It’s time to rehabilitate the schools from the process of certification to the process of education, said G. Balasubramanian, former Director (Academics) of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In his lecture on the theme of ‘Changing trends in new gen schools — The challenges’ at the State meet of Principals of CBSE schools organised by the Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes here on Saturday, Mr. Balasubramanian urged the Principals to understand the difference between certification, qualification and education.

“We always say a student has passed Class 3, Class 10, degree etc. But we need to ask how educated the student is rather than saying that had passed out a class or a course,” he said.

Pointing out that the kinds of examinations in schools had lost its purpose over the years, Mr. Balasubramanian said that examinations have become more speed-breakers rather than being facilitators.

.Earlier, Kurian Joseph, Supreme Court judge, inaugurated the programme.