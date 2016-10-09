Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Saturday said that the government planned to convert primary health centres into family health care centres for improving primary health care.

Speaking after inaugurating the dialysis unit at the Thripunithura Taluk Hospital, Ms. Shailaja said this called for overhauling the existing systems and methods. Modernisation of primary health centres would be undertaken with the cooperation of local bodies.

Families will be provided special health care under the proposed plan. The doctors at such centres would function either as family doctors or general practitioners.

She said that the Thripunithura Taluk Hospital would be given top priority when district and taluk hospitals were restructured and elevated to specialty and super-specialty hospitals.

The Minister called for the submission of a master plan for the comprehensive development of the Thripunithura Taluk Hospital. Four dialysis units would operate in the hospital initially.