The Kerala State Police Complaints Authority (KSPCA) has launched a preliminary probe into the alleged custodial torture of a 19-year-old Dalit youth at the Palarivattom police station.

KSPCA Chairman K. Narayana Kurup will visit the victim at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Wednesday. According to him, the charges against the police are serious and medical reports of the youth will have to be verified before launching an investigation.

“The authority is bound to investigate the allegations even in the absence of a formal complaint from the victim’s relatives,” he added.

The youth, identified as Sooraj Surendran, was admitted to the hospital after he complained of body pain and uneasiness.

According to his relatives, Sooraj went to the Palarivattom police station on Sunday evening to report the fight his father had with his elder brother at home.

The policemen, however, allegedly tortured him thinking that he was one of the youths who had abused them earlier in the day. Sooraj spoke about the police torture only on the next day after his parents spotted a swelling on his upper torso.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul R.B. Krishna has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under IPC 323 against unidentified cops at Palarivattom based on a statement by the victim’s mother. Kalamassery Circle Inspector will investigate the case.

The police have registered a case under IPC 323 against unidentified cops at Palarivattom