Starry affair:Actors Prabhu Deva and Kunchacko Boban during a promotional event for the movie Devi (l) in Kochi on Saturday.— Photo: by Special Arrangement

“Dance keeps me going, and it gives me the energy to remain active in cinema,” popular actor Prabhu Deva said here on Saturday.

He was in the city to promote his latest movie Devi (l) , a multi-lingual film directed by A.L. Vijay. Besides Prabhu Deva, the film has Sonu Sood and Tamannah in lead roles. To a question as to when his fans would see him in a Malayalam movie, the actor said he was waiting for directors to give him an opportunity. Prabhu Deva was last seen in director Santosh Sivan’s Urumi .

Mr. Vijay said Devi (l) was a complete entertainer. Actress Tamannah said Prabhu Deva was like her guru, and that he trained her in dance on the sets. Devi (l) is being distributed by Global United Media in Kerala.