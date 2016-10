Power supply to the following areas will be regulated on Friday. Areas near Lake Shore hospital, INTUC junction, Agricultural market, Shanthi Vanam, Koottunkal, Old Market, Ambalakavu, Nettoor High Way Masjid, Tapasya Nagar and Nettoor Colony, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mannadi temple near Thrikkakara west, Olikuzhi, and Satellite Township, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pottakkuzhi Junction, LFC Road, Chakkalapadam, Aaripadam, and Puthiya Road, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Areas near Housing Board building, Elders’ Forum Road and Panampilly Nagar, between 12 noon and 5 p.m. Thevakkal, Kuzhuvelipadi, Panchayat road between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nambiapuram Road near Palluruthy, Pullardesham and Deepam Junction between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...