Plans to be drawn up to supply fresh farm eggs on a regular basis to customers

Poultry farmers sponsored by the Palliakkal Service Cooperative Bank hope to hold their ground against constant price fluctuations by adopting the milk marketing model followed by cooperative agencies and local farmers.

Cooperative Bank secretary M.B. Vijayan on Saturday said poultry farmers sponsored by the bank would draw up plans to supply fresh farm eggs on a regular basis to their customers just as milk is marketed by local producers and cooperatives.

“This is the only way to free farmers from the clutches of wholesalers, who often tend to exploit them,” he said, pointing out that the biggest challenge was not production of eggs but their marketing. Price fluctuation often plunges poultry business into long periods of uncertainty, Mr. Vijayan added.

Poultry Development Corporation Managing Director V. Sunil Kumar said the corporation had always assisted poultry farmers who found it difficult to market eggs. “The corporation recently helped farmers at Kanjikkuzhy in Alappuzha district through procurement,” he added.

Egg production in the State is characterised by homestead farming, where home-owners rear five to 10 birds in their backyards, while eggs are produced in small numbers, and they are aggregated for sale by local agencies or wholesalers.

“More than 95 per cent of poultry eggs are produced in small units in the State and not in commercially-operated farms,” Mr. Kumar said. The number of commercial farmers in the State is too few as compared to other States, he added. Meanwhile, in Kochi, an attempt will be made to enter the record books with the longest egg salad line on Sunday. T.D. Paulose, president of the Manjapra Service Cooperative Bank, said egg production under the aegis of the bank stood at around 5,000 a day. “Marketing is an issue, but it has been addressed to a certain extent,” he added.