The dismal performance of final year degree students seems to have a cascading effect on admissions to postgraduate programmes offered by Mahatma Gandhi University in the new academic year.

Preliminary inputs on registration for the online centralised allotment process (CAP) for PG admissions revealed that several seats were likely to remain vacant.

Only 9,742 students have applied for CAP as against 11,306 recorded last year.

The number of vacant seats may go up, as autonomous colleges under the varsity have already commenced classes, having completed the admission process weeks ago.

A senior syndicate member admitted that the poor academic performance of students of the final year batch had taken a toll on PG admissions.

Only 30 per cent of final year undergraduate students cleared the examination.

The worst performance was by students who had opted for humanities.

Around 77 per cent of them failed to clear the final year examination.

Only 37 per cent students who appeared for science courses cleared the examination, while the pass percentage for the B.Com programme was only 38 per cent.

According to official estimates, 4,951 merit seats are available under CAP, of which 1,737 are for aided programmes; 3,039 for self-financing programmes, and 175 at government colleges. The number of merit seats under CAP last year was 6,063.

The intake for PG courses under the management category is 3,455, while the number of seats under the community quota is 326.