Police take steps to ensure a trouble-free New Year eve

Stepping up vigil: There will be special squads on patrol in Fort Kochi and nearby areas where people are expected to turn up in large numbers for the Cochin Carnival.

more-in

There should be prior police permission to hold New Year DJ parties at hotels and public spaces, the City Police have held. City Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh, in a media release on the police’s preparedness to avert untoward happenings on the New Year eve, also said that those planning to hold DJ parties in connection with the New Year should ensure they have permission under the Abkari Act in case liquor is to be served at such parties.

Plainclothes police personnel would be deployed to check if such parties are used for substance abuse in the guise of celebrations. Organisers of parties should ensure that people turning in with drugs are denied permission under any circumstance to the party area.

Nearly 2,500 police personnel would be deployed at ll major points across the city to enforce law and order in connection with the New Year festivities.

Vehicle checking will be done from December 31 morning and anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol would be dealt with strictly, with measures to get their licences cancelled. Action would also be taken against those revelling in public, in such a way that it causes nuisance to the public. Special teams would be deployed to prevent eve-teasing and attack bids against women, the release said.

Bursting of crackers in public places would be prevented. There would be special squads on patrol in Fort Kochi and nearby areas where people are expected to turn up in large numbers for the Cochin Carnival. Police personnel, including Pink Patrol teams, would be present along the route to churches where midnight masses are held on December 31, the police said.

Instructions have also been issued to shadow and keep in preventive custody, in case of need, those earlier held in connection with chain snatching, theft and other untoward activities.

There will be police on bike, four-wheeler and foot patrolling besides on picket duties and plainclothes surveillance.

There would be strict action against speeding, needless honking and use of blaring sound systems in a way that causes disturbance to the public.