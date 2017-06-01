Police seek con man’s custody

more-in

KOCHI: The Nedumbassey police on Wednesday moved the Judicial first Class Magistrate Court at Angamaly seeking the custody of Kamaruddin Sheikh, a high-flying con man, who had been stealing money and valuables from people after flying down to various locations across the country.

The court is slated to hear the petition on Thursday.

According to officials, the custody of the accused was required for collecting evidence and holding an identification parade.

“The accused has to be taken to the hotels from where he had stolen valuables after flying down to Kochi from Mumbai,” said Baiju P.M., Circle Inspector of Police, Nedumbassery.

Meanwhile, the police will share details of the accused with stations across the country.

“The accused is believed to have committed similar thefts in various towns, and sending his photo to all stations will help the police identify him and pursue their respective cases,” the CI added.

Kamaruddin Sheikh, a native of Jogeswari West in Andheri, had landed in police custody the other day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had visited Kochi at least three times and had stolen ₹1.92 lakh from a hotel at Elamakkara and ₹32,000 from another at Nedumbassery.