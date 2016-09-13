The Kochi City Police will organise an Onam celebration for foreign tourists here on Tuesday.

The initiative, a first of its kind for the city, is being organised by the Fort Kochi Janamaithri police station in association with various hotels and restaurants in the city. The event, to be held at the Pepper House, is slated to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The programme will kick off to a start with a warm reception to ‘Mahabali’, who will be landing at the venue on a boat. This will be followed by a percussion ensemble and Thiruvathirakkali and Uriyadi. A short documentary on the history of Onam and traditions associated with it will be screened later.

The event will conclude with a sumptuous Onam feast for all the participants.

The organisers are expecting a participation of over 500 foreign tourists.