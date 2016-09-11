The Kochi city police have launched a probe into the alleged blackmailing of a NRI woman from Kottayam through Facebook.

The investigation follows an e-mail complaint lodged by the victim, a native of Kottayam who currently works as a house maid in Israel. As per the complaint, an unidentified person contacted her through Facebook, seeking Rs.2 lakh and threatened to defame her by releasing her morphed nude pictures on the Internet.

“The accused had contacted her from a fake Facebook profile ‘ Donna Mathew’ and told her that he had been in possession of her several nude pictures. He also sought Rs.2 lakh for not uploading these pictures and gave her a bank account number in the name of one Sebastian Joshi in Eloor for transacting the amount,’’ said Prem lal, Sub Inspector of Police, Eloor.

Based on the complaint, the sleuths traced Sebastian Joshi, grilled him for hours but released him later. “Investigations revealed that Joshi is a school dropout and has no knowledge in using the Internet. However, we received vital clues from him regarding the accused, who had been in touch with him till a few days ago,’’ SI said.

The accused, in his 30’s, had contacted Joshi with an offer to recruit him to the Maldives and took possession of his voter’s ID and Aadhaar card for the purpose. “He used to contact Joshi over the phone and must have opened a bank account in his name using these identity cards. A search is on to trace his location using the phone number and IP address of the Facebook account,’’ officials said.

A case has been registered under the IT Act and the complaint is being investigated by a team led by K.V. Vijayan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam.