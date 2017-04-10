Police join hands with artists to ‘redraw’ a village

more-in

Kochi: With paint tins and brushes in their hands and in collaboration with cops, they are set to transform a village, more known for its sandy beaches, into one huge work of art.

In a unique initiative, the Munambam police are planning to use art, graffiti in particular, to bring about a change in Pallippuram, a coastal village that houses the Cherai beach, a popular tourist destination. As part of the initiative, they have joined hands with a group of 35 professional artists, all hailing from the same village, to convert the exterior of public walls in the locality to canvases of wide expanse.

The programme will formally take off later this month with the artists drawing large-scale graffiti on the exterior walls of the Federal Bank branch office at Cherai Devaswom Nada. Drug abuse, an ever-present vice among youth in this coastal region, will form the core of the year-long art initiative.

G. Arun, sub-inspector of police, Munambam, said the programme was aimed at youth who were more likely to get entrapped into criminal hands. “This is one among many ways to encourage youth to be part of efforts to make the village a safe and beautiful place. Afterwards, they will experience positive changes in their lives and become productive and empowered citizens,” he added.

The graffiti initiative is a follow-up to the ‘Sundaram, Surakshitham Ente Naadu’ programme launched by the Munambam police earlier this year. Besides murals, the police will hold separate exhibitions of paintings by the artists.

Joshy Trustland, an artist who coordinates the project, said the reformation of walls through graffiti would continue for a year. “We are in the process of identifying walls that face major roads to draw graffiti. Further, we are planning to conduct anti-drug campaigns with live painting shows,” he added.

Besides the artists from Pallippuram, those from Vypeen island have expressed interest in joining the initiative.