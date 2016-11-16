The uncertainty over the arrest of the disgraced CPI(M) leader Zakir Husain continues to persist even two days after the High Court denied him anticipatory bail, with the accused not turning up before the investigating officer on Tuesday.

The drama began to unfold after reports emerged about Husain being accommodated in the Kalamassery area committee office of the party.

The person, however, was believed to have left the office in the wee hours of Tuesday and has been absconding once again.

Meanwhile, the move also sparked speculation about him moving out of the shadow police’s surveillance and attempting to delay the arrest further. The police, however, claimed that they had been keeping track of Husain since Monday evening. “We have been unable to arrest him as the High Court has granted him a time of seven days to surrender before the investigating officer’’, said Shihabuddin, Assistant Commissioner of Police, who heads the investigation team.

Husain had reached the party office after the High Court denied him bail. Subsequently, mediapersons and party workers assembled in front of the office, in addition to officers associated with the City Special Branch.

The Palarivattom police registered a case against Husain based on a complaint lodged by Jube Paulose before the Chief Minister. Karukapilly Siddique, an ousted DYFI leader currently in judicial custody, is the second accused in the case.

As per the complaint, Husain intervened in a dispute between the petitioner and a businesswoman. Siddique took the complainant to the CPI(M) area committee office, where he was allegedly subjected to torture.

Husain has been absconding after the police registered a case against him on October 27.

The drama began to unfold after reports said Husain had been accommodated in the office of the party