The Ernakulam rural police on Wednesday busted a racket allegedly engaged in the theft of motorcycles and their sale through a website.

In an unexpected twist, one of the five arrested persons turned out to be a suspect in the recent ATM robbery attempts using explosives.

The arrested were identified as Ebin, 25, and Bibin, 27, of Kootattukulam; Krishnadas, 25, of Kalady; Chandrabose, 52, and Anas, 23, of Perumbavoor.

According to the police, Krishnadas, along with another absconding gang member, had attempted to rob ATMs in Aluva and Koratty recently using explosives.

He had struck a friendship with Ebin at a gymnasium in Kalady four years ago. The two had planned to make fake currencies and had even procured a printing machine costing over Rs. 1.5 lakh from China. However, they later dropped the plan and parted ways only to reunite a year ago to indulge in thefts out of the lure to make quick bucks.

They decided to steal Bullet motorcycles and sell them through the website. In order to execute their plan, they drafted the help of three others. The gang had allegedly stolen, among others, nine Enfield Bullets and three Pulsars from places such as Perumbavoor, Kalady, Kalamassery, Palarivattom, Aluva and Muvattupuzha.

The racket made fake documents for the stolen vehicles and succeeded in getting them through the Motor Vehicle Department for changing the ownership on three occasions.

They were finally caught after one of the unsuspecting victims, who bought a stolen Bullet through the web site, showed the police the picture taken along with the gang members. The police recovered eight of the nine Bullets stolen.