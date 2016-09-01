A group of people in West Kochi under the aegis of Mattancherry Bazaar Samrakshana Samithy took out a march to the office of the Kochi Corporation on Wednesday.

‘Stop construction’

They were demanding that the historic market, its buildings and premises be maintained and that construction of buildings in the area against the existing regulations be stopped.

The march, which went through the market area, was flagged off by councillor of the corporation T. K. Ashraf, said the organisers.